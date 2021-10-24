Entrepreneurship

-
Codefi is hosting their annual 1ST50K Startup Competition this August, and recently announced their list of finalists, which includes innovations in…
Collaborative entrepreneurial workspace in Downtown Cape, Codefi, has selected its finalists for their 1ST50K Startup Competition. Finalists were selected…
On Thursday morning, the Missouri Technology Corporation announced it is awarding over $1 million in infrastructure-focused grant funding. The funds are…
Early-stage companies are always a risky proposition, but these days they have to find new ways to deliver products and services and reach investors online.
Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries were expected to be open by now, but the delay means business is booming for grow-your-own cannabis consultants.
Deep within the halls of the old federal building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau lies the offices of Codefi, a cooperative workspace with a hip…