In this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Heather Collier, Donor Relations & Communications Manager at Southeast Missouri, who talks about the importance of the annual 'Scouting for Food' drive and the needs during the Holiday Season and winter months.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank / semofoodbank.org The Southeast Missouri Food Bank recommends several shelf-stable items for donation. You can find more on their website: semofoodbank.org.

'Scouting for Food'

Increased food assistance needs, driven in part by rising grocery prices, are expected to continue through the holiday season.

Local Boy Scout Troops throughout Southeast Missouri will collect food bags on Saturday, November 21, and Heather Collier recommends residents should set them out by 10 a.m. Food donations are also accepted at the Southeast Missouri Food Bank and partner pantries.

Donation Guidance

Collier suggested bagged donations include canned fruits and vegetables, soups, shelf-stable proteins, beans, and peanut butter.

Pop-top cans and low-sodium or no-sugar-added options are helpful. Opened, expired, or damaged food cannot be accepted; glass containers are less suitable for transport.

Other Holiday Support

We also discussed their now-annual event, 'Empty Bowls', which received strong community and restaurant support.

Collier said that this year, in 2026, financial donations in November and December will be matched up to $25,000 for their 'Holiday Meals' campaign.