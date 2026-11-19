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Going Public: Heather Collier, with Southeast MO Food Bank, Discusses Importance of 'Scouting for Food' Drive and Holiday Food Needs in RegionIn this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Heather Collier, Donor Relations & Communications Manager at Southeast Missouri, who talks about the importance of the annual 'Scouting for Food' drive and the needs during the Holiday Season and winter months.
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Going Public: Heather Collier, with Southeast MO Food Bank, Discusses Importance of 'Scouting for Food' Drive and Holiday Food Needs in RegionIn this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Heather Collier, Donor Relations & Communications Manager at Southeast Missouri, who talks about the importance of the annual 'Scouting for Food' drive and the needs during the Holiday Season and winter months.