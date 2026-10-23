Going Public: Jennifer Long with 'Cape Cares' Talks About New Plans for The Cape Warming Center for Winter 2026-27

In this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Jennifer Long. She co-chairs 'Cape Cares' with Amy Young, which oversees The Cape Warming Center. She discusses the 2026-27 season and announces the Salvation Army as the new home for the local shelter.

The warming center will operate at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau, with access to its gym, kitchen, and lobby. Cape Cares, a newly formed nonprofit, will oversee the program at the new shelter location at 701 Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Last year, more than 170 unique people were served by the shelter last winter, including people without adequate heat or shelter.

Long said activation of the Cape Warming Center is based on forecasts of 27°F or below, or 32°F or below with precipitation, also considering wind chill. Hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in four-hour volunteer shifts.

The new site at The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau will offer showers and separate areas for men and women. Meals must meet the kitchen’s Safe Serve requirements.

The program has no paid staff. Volunteer roles include overnight shifts, team leadership, meals, donations, cleaning, and possible setup and teardown.

Community partners, Facebook, a phone line, and potential signage will help communicate when the center is open.

In 2026, the summer cooling center operated Fridays at Grace United Methodist Church and aimed to sustain relationships among volunteers and community members.

More info on Cape Cares can be found at capecaresmo.org, and more info on the Cape Warming Center is at capewarmingcenter.org

