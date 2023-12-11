Going Public: 'Take Back the Night' and '16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence' Observed in Cape Girardeau

The first-ever 'Take Back the Night' event held in Cape Girardeau, was organized for Thur. Dec. 7th, as part of the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau's observation of the UN's '16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence'.

Guest, Leslie Washington—a speaker at the event and local volunteer—spoke about her experience at the event, shared her personal experiences with domestic violence, and provided resources for those experiencing domestic or gender-based violence, especially during the the winter holidays and months.

KRCU Public Radio Leslie Washington, a volunteer with the local "Take Back the Night" event held in Cape Girardeau, Thurs. Dec. 7th, visits the KRCU Public Radio studios to speak about her experience.

Zontians, SEMO students, and community members gathered at Kent Library and walked to Freedom Corner at Capaha Park.

According to their website, the 'Take Back the Night' global mission as a charitable 501(c)(3) Foundation is to "end sexual violence in all forms, including sexual assault, sexual abuse, trafficking, stalking, gender harassment, and relationship violence, and to support survivors in their healing journeys".

They also foster safe communities through international events and initiatives. Take Back The Night Events offer the chance to unite people from every background, belief, and culture around the world to take a visible and vocal stand.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you may call the national toll-free hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You may also text "START" to 88788. Locally, you may contact the Safe House For Women, Inc.

If you or your family is in immediate danger, always call 9-1-1.

