Going Public: 'Take Back the Night' and '16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence' Observed in Cape GirardeauLeslie Washington recently participated in the 'Take Back the Night' event held on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on Thurs. Dec. 7th. It was part of the '16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence', which ran from Nov. 25th - Dec. 10th, 2023.
