Going Public: 'Take Back the Night' and '16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence' Observed in Cape Girardeau

By John Moore
Published December 11, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST
The '16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence' is an annual international campaign that begins Nov. 25th—the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until Dec. 10th, Human Rights Day. The campaign was started by activists at the inauguration of the Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991. It is used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

The first-ever 'Take Back the Night' event held in Cape Girardeau, was organized for Thur. Dec. 7th, as part of the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau's observation of the UN's '16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence'.

Guest, Leslie Washington—a speaker at the event and local volunteer—spoke about her experience at the event, shared her personal experiences with domestic violence, and provided resources for those experiencing domestic or gender-based violence, especially during the the winter holidays and months.

Zontians, SEMO students, and community members gathered at Kent Library and walked to Freedom Corner at Capaha Park.

According to their website, the 'Take Back the Night' global mission as a charitable 501(c)(3) Foundation is to "end sexual violence in all forms, including sexual assault, sexual abuse, trafficking, stalking, gender harassment, and relationship violence, and to support survivors in their healing journeys".

They also foster safe communities through international events and initiatives. Take Back The Night Events offer the chance to unite people from every background, belief, and culture around the world to take a visible and vocal stand.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you may call the national toll-free hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You may also text "START" to 88788. Locally, you may contact the Safe House For Women, Inc.

If you or your family is in immediate danger, always call 9-1-1.

John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
