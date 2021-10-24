-
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In the United States, family and domestic violence are a common problem, affecting an estimated 10 million…
-
A bill given initial approval by the Senate on Thursday would create new protections for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence when it comes to…
-
Early next month, the Safe House for Women will be holding a ceremonial groundbreaking in celebration of building a new shelter. After several years of…
-
We're talking about domestic violence and sexual assault, with Molly Wilhelm, the Education and Community Impact Coordinator at Safe House for Women. The…
-
Rural women are more likely to be the victims of domestic abuse than urban women, and two rural Southeast Missouri counties have among the highest rates…
-
Sixty-two-year-old Joan Sisco of Springfield is doing her best to get comfortable on a donated couch. But her attempt is futile: her upper body is mostly…