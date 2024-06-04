© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Going Public

Going Public: 2024 'Wear Orange Weekend' and Gun Violence Awareness and Prevention in Southeast Missouri

By John Moore
Published June 4, 2024 at 1:22 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Leslie Washington, a local representative of 'Moms Demand Action', visits the KRCU Public Radio studios to talks about the National 2024 'Wear Orange Weekend', which raises awareness about the impacts of gun violence and prevention.
KRCU/John Moore
Leslie Washington, a local representative of 'Moms Demand Action', visits the KRCU Public Radio studios to talks about the National 2024 'Wear Orange Weekend', which raises awareness about the impacts of gun violence and prevention.

On this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Leslie Washington a local chapter representative of 'Moms Demand Action', who talks about the upcoming 'Wear Orange Weekend'— from June 7 to 9, 2024.

The local group and supporters will gather at Peace Park on Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau on Fri. June 7 from 11 am to 1 pm, to 'organize, advocate, and rally for safer communities' and to honor survivors of gun violence.

According to the Wear Orange website, the annual event began to commemorate the life of Hadiya Pendleton, who marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade on January 21, 2013, and died one week later after she was shot on a playground in Chicago.

Hadiya Pendleton
wearorange.org
Hadiya Pendleton
Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others. Wear Orange is now observed every June. Thousands of people wear the color orange to honor Hadiya and the more than 43,000 Americans are killed with guns and approximately 76,000 more are shot and wounded every year.
From wearorange.org

At the time of this story on June 4, 2024, according to gunviolencearchive.org, there have been over seven thousand homicides, murders, and unintentional or defensive gun use-related deaths in the U.S. since the beginning of this year. More details can be found on the website.

Gun-related incidents in 2024 so far, via Gun Violence Archive.org.
gunviolencearchive.org
Gun-related incidents from 2024 so far, via Gun Violence Archive.org.

Tags
Going Public Gun ViolenceMoms Demand Action for Gun Sense In AmericaGun Safetydomestic violence
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore
Latest Episodes