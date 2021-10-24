-
June 4th marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The following day, June 5th was proclaimed ‘Gun Violence Awareness Day’ for the City of Cape…
-
Missouri lawmakers are still at odds on how to solve the spike in gun violence and gun deaths in St. Louis and other urban areas. On Tuesday, House...
-
Intended to combat gun violence, the actions include a regulatory change designed to make it harder for gun buyers to avoid background checks.
-
The FBI alerted the university that a threat of gun violence — at a specific time and location — had been made online, the school said in a statement. All events on the main campus are canceled.