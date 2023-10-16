© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Going Public

Going Public: Leslie Washington Talks About Solutions For Solving Gun Crimes and The Link With Domestic Violence

By John Moore
Published October 16, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT
Leslie Washinton with 'Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense' visits the KRCU Public Radio studios for an interview
KRCU
Leslie Washington with 'Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense' visits the KRCU Public Radio studios for an interview

Leslie Washington, with 'Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense' and 'Everytown For Gun Safety' spoke with KRCU Public Radio shortly after gun violence was reported in the early morning hours in the downtown Cape Girardeau area on a busy weekend around Sept. 22 - 23rd, 2023.

She discussed the frequent issue of solving gun crimes, especially in domestic violence cases, as well as witnesses willing to talk to and cooperate with police. Washington stated that victims often fear retaliation from those in the community for reporting other individuals who may have been responsible.

To overcome a few of these barriers and to better solve these crimes, the Cape Girardeau Police Department has enacted the use of the company and its software and technology, ShotSpotter, which is now known as SoundThinking.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has also opened a portal on its website for anonymous tips for crimes and information that may be used to help solve these crimes.

The interview was recorded in late September and references recent events, but talks about the ongoing concerns about gun crime in the region and Missouri.

We also talked about Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is in October, and the frequent link between gun crimes and domestic violence, and how to prevent these conflicts by discussing these concerns with the city government.

Going Public Gun ViolenceDomestic Violence Awareness
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
