© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Going Public

Going Public: Wear Orange Weekend Brings Awareness of Gun Violence

By Dan Woods
Published May 31, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT
Leslie Washington in the KRCU Studios.
Dan Woods
/
Leslie Washington in the KRCU Studios.

Now in it's eighth year, Wear Orange is observed across the country and honors the victims and survivors of gun violence.

We spoke with Leslie Washington about "Wear Orange Weekend" that will be held in Cape Girardeau June 2-4, 2023.

Leslie is a three time gun violence survivor and member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense. She works to spread awareness of gun violence and shares her personal story.

The Wear Orange event will be held form 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Peace Park at the corner of Spanish and Broadway n Cape Girardeau. For more information visit wearorange.org.

Tags
Going Public Gun Violence
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods