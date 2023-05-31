Going Public: Wear Orange Weekend Brings Awareness of Gun Violence

Now in it's eighth year, Wear Orange is observed across the country and honors the victims and survivors of gun violence.

We spoke with Leslie Washington about "Wear Orange Weekend" that will be held in Cape Girardeau June 2-4, 2023.

Leslie is a three time gun violence survivor and member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense. She works to spread awareness of gun violence and shares her personal story.

The Wear Orange event will be held form 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Peace Park at the corner of Spanish and Broadway n Cape Girardeau. For more information visit wearorange.org.