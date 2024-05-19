Charges Filed For Shooting During Cape Central HS Graduation at Show-Me-Center

This is a developing story. Updated: 8:33 pm, May 20, 2024.

One day after a shooting that interrupted what was supposed to be a joyful occasion—the Class of 2024 Cape Central High School graduation ceremony—details continue to emerge as families and community members share their experiences.

Many in attendance have described the event as 'chaos', but authorities were praised by city leaders during the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday night, saying first responders acted quickly to contain the situation among the confusion.

Shortly before the meeting, the Cape Girardeau Police Department announced via Facebook that charges were filed for two individuals regarding the May 19 shooting at the Show Me Center.

On Monday, May 20, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged 20-year-old Kris E. Ownens of Cape with a first-degree, class A felony assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon—a class E felony, regarding the May 19th shooting at the Show Me Center. Associate Judge Frank Miller issued the no-bond warrant.

Also on Monday, a charge was filed for 41-year-old Christopher J. Owens for a class A misdemeanor of loitering within 500 feet of School Property as a registered sex offender. Associate Judge Julia Koester issued a $25,00 cash-only bond warrant.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office declined to file charges on the 'person of interest' who is being held pending further investigation and possible involvement.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad continues its investigation.

——-

Two people were shot following an altercation during the Sunday afternoon graduation for Cape Central High School on May 19.

According to the police report, at around 2:33 PM the Cape Girardeau Police Department received multiple calls regarding gunfire inside the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, away from the graduation area on the upper-level concourse.

School Resource Officers with the Cape Girardeau Public School District were on-scene for high school graduation quickly detaining a person of interest, and giving aid to two victims.

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety, Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jackson Police Department, and ATF responded to the scene assisting in building security and crowd control.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest is in custody at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case was activated.

On the Cape Central High School page, Superintendent Dr. Howard Benyon, issued a statement:

Dear CGPS Families and Staff, During our graduation ceremony today at the Show-Me Center, an altercation occurred forcing us to stop the ceremony and evacuate the building. Fortunately, no students or staff members were injured and thanks to the assistance of staff members at the Show-Me Center, we were able to get everyone out of the building safely. We are thankful for the quick response of our school resource officers who were already at the Show-Me Center and for Cape Police Department officers who responded to the call. We will be forced to reschedule the graduation ceremony at a later time. Please be patient with us as we work through this situation. We want to plan an event that celebrates our graduates the way they deserve, but our priority at this time is working with police to aid in their investigation of this situation. Sincerely, Dr. Howard Benyon, Superintendent

