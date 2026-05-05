Exposition: 'Hudson and the Hoodoo Cats' Swing Into the 2026 Annual 'Tunes at Twilight' Spring Season

In this episode of "Exposition", we speak with the first performers in the 2026 'Tunes at Twilight' Series, Hudson and the Hoodoo Cats. Hudson and the Hoodoo Cats perform at 'Tunes at Twilight', Friday, May 8th, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Ivers Square Gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

Hudson Harkins, frontman of Hudson and the Hoodoo Cats, previews the band’s set for the opening night of the 'Tunes at Twilight' series, describing the group’s sound as a self-coined blend he calls “jump swinging, rocking boogie bluesability”, which is a roots-forward mix that moves freely across country, blues, rockabilly, and soul genres.

Harkins said the band favors digging back to the original artists of whatever genre they explore, while also mixing in original songs that sit comfortably alongside their covers. That blend reflects his musical upbringing in Austin, Texas.

He talked about how his childhood was shaped by country music and the city’s live-music explosion after the Armadillo World Headquarters era, and later influences from St. Louis’s vibrant blues and soul scenes.

Hudson formed the Hoodoo Cats more than 30 years ago and praised his current lineup with Jon Ferber on guitar and Vince Corkery on bass. Both bandmates are long-time St. Louis players and friends. He noted a special camaraderie between the three, as they were born within months of each other, which makes the band feel like brothers onstage.

Harkins expressed excitement about the Spring 2026 'Tunes at Twilight' kickoff and invited listeners to join them for an evening of fun music.

The band plays May 8th at the Ivers Square Gazebo, on 44 North Lorimer Street in downtown Cape Girardeau, from 7 to 8 p.m.