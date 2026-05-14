Exposition: Joe Park of 'The Hot Club of St. Louis' Previews Upcoming 'Tunes At Twilight' Show, May 15th at Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square Gazebo

On this episode of "Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast", we speak with Joe Park, guitarist with 'The Hot Club of St. Louis', about his band's upcoming performance at Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight', Fri. May 15th at 7 pm, at the Ivers Square Gazebo.

Joe explains that the band started playing under the name 'Hot Club of St. Louis' in 2019, focusing on the music of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli.

The band plays a style of jazz music that originated in Europe during the World War II era, influenced by American jazz records.

Talking about the history of this style of music, he explains how the genre was introduced to the world by Django Reinhardt's unique approach of playing American jazz with a string band, which included guitars, a violin, and an upright bass.

Park also explains that many major cities in the U.S.A. have Hot Club Bands, each playing in the same musical style.

'The Hot Club of St. Louis' features four talented musicians in their own right: Joe Park, lead guitarist; Paul Davis, rhythm guitarist; Joey Glynn, on the upright bass; and Rinn Netherton, on the violin/fiddle.

In true 'Hot Club' fashion, Joe Park plays an old French jazz guitar from the 1950s, built in the style of Django Reinhardt's instrument. Paul Davis usually plays an old Epiphone archtop guitar, similar to those used in big bands; Joey Glynn plays a well-traveled upright bass, and Rinn Netherton plays a creatively styled and skillful jazz on his violin/fiddle.

About the Concert:

Tunes at Twilight is a rain-or-shine event. If the weather does not permit an outdoor concert, Tunes at Twilight is moved indoors to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway in Downtown Cape. Gospel Life Church allows concert attendees to bring coolers, food, and beverages to their venue.