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Exposition: Joe Park of 'The Hot Club of St. Louis' Previews Upcoming 'Tunes At Twilight' Show, May 15th at Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square GazeboOn this episode of "Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast", we speak with Joe Park, guitarist with 'The Hot Club of St. Louis', about his band's upcoming performance at Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight', Fri. May 15th at 7 pm, at the Ivers Square Gazebo.
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Exposition: Joe Park of 'The Hot Club of St. Louis' Previews Upcoming 'Tunes At Twilight' Show, May 15th at Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square GazeboOn this episode of "Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast", we speak with Joe Park, guitarist with 'The Hot Club of St. Louis', about his band's upcoming performance at Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight', Fri. May 15th at 7 pm, at the Ivers Square Gazebo.