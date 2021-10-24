-
With the damage done to the economy, small businesses face their own unique pressure, given the concern for safety and in-person shopping. KRCU’s Clayton…
Old Town Cape is staying connected with Cape Girardeau's Downtown Businesses and finding creative ways to keep the community engaged including…
A new executive director has been named to the Old Town Cape, Inc staff.Elizabeth Robertson Haynes was chosen by the organization's board of directors…
Renovations on a riverfront-facing building in downtown Cape Girardeau have revealed an aged, full mural that, once upon a time, belonged to local…
Three organizations in downtown Cape Girardeau were recognized last week during the annual Missouri Main Street Conference (MMSC). Each were nominated by…
Old Town Cape has announced the departure of Executive Director Marla Mills. She will be leaving the organization at the end of this summer after nearly…
Cape Girardeau has been declared a winning location of a grant through an American Express campaign called “Partners in Preservation: Main Streets”. Old…
Downtown Cape Girardeau is in the running to receive grant money to do work at Ivers Square. Dan Woods talks with Marla Mills, Executive Director of Old…
Old Town Cape announced Monday it’s participating in a campaign called “Partners in Preservation: Main Streets.” Old Town Cape could receive up to…
Starting this summer, Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger’s vision for a trolley to run throughout the city’s downtown is coming to fruition. The new…