Exposition: Cheley Tackett Joins 'Tunes at Twilight' 2025 Fall Series as Third Act

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Cheley Tackett— she's the third featured performer in the Fall 2025 Series of Tunes at Twilight held by Old Town Cape. Cheley Tackett plays on Friday, August 15, at the Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier in Downtown Cape Girardeau, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Cheley Tackett is returning to 'Tunes at Twilight', after performing at the event a few years prior, unfortunately getting rained out at her last appearance. However, she's come back this year to hopefully play at the gazebo this time.

Acclaimed as much for her songwriting as for her artistry, Cheley has won Merlefest's Chris Austin Songwriting contest, the prestigious Kerrville Folk Festival's New Folk competition, Just Plain Folks' Song of the Year, Country Album of the Year, & Country Song of the Year, as well as being a finalist in the Independent Acoustic Music Awards' Country Song & Female Vocal Performance categories, and a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition's Rock & Pop categories.

Born in Ohio to two music-loving parents, Cheley was exposed to a myriad of genres and styles, which is something she utilizes in her music today. Cheley writes and sings a number of genres, including country, rock, folk, and Americana.

Having moved to Nashville and lived there for 28 years to be an artist, as a singer and a songwriter, Cheley is always writing songs that break the format of "just one genre". Chelsey's artistry is unified by herself as the songwriter, rather than falling under the umbrella of a certain genre.

Cheley doesn't just write for herself, either; she draws inspiration from wherever she finds it. She notes that she draws inspiration from her friends' lives more so than from her own.