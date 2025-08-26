Exposition: A Conversation with Seth Walker, The Fifth Performer in Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight' 2025 Fall Series

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Seth Walker —he's the fifth featured performer in the Fall 2025 Series of Tunes at Twilight held by Old Town Cape. Seth Walker plays on Friday, August 29, at the Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier in Downtown Cape Girardeau, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Seth Walker is originally Ashville North Carolina, and will be playing in Cape for the first time during the 'Tunes at Twilight' showcase.

He's released 12 albums, including his latest Album "Why The Worry" which was inspired by an interview by Willie Nelson. That interview sparked a sort of mantra within Seth, as Willie Nelson is a large inspiration for him.

In the midst of recording his 12th album, wavering in his resolve to finish what he’d started, Seth Walker came to a realization.

“This work does not define me. This is not who I am forever. This is just a moment", he said.

Walker put his work into perspective. "No album is trapped in amber, no song is set in stone. Distance colors compositions over the years, and each album is left as a reflection of its own period in time. This idea played a big part in shaping Why The Worry. Now, the other half of knowing is letting go; letting go of the worry about perception, the worry of over-preparation, and the worry that seeps in constantly from the news and noise of everyday life."

Taking a page from Willie Nelson, Walker embraced the songwriter’s sage wisdom, “I’ve never seen worry accomplish anything… so I decided not to do it.” Truth be told, there aren’t many better oracles to hang an ethos on than brother Willie.

After a hurricane had affected his community, he struggled to find the resolve to finish the album. However, re-centering into the 'why worry' mindset, as he describes, he was able to get back into the music.

