Exposition: Cape Girardeau Welcomes 'Miss Jubilee and Ethan Leinwand', The Fourth Performers in Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight' 2025 Fall Series

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Miss Jubilee (aka vocalist Valerie Kirchhoff and pianist Ethan Leinwand) —they're the fourth featured performers in the Fall 2025 Series of Tunes at Twilight held by Old Town Cape. Miss Jubilee plays on Friday, August 29, at the Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier in Downtown Cape Girardeau, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Miss Jubilee (aka Valerie Kirchhoff) is a St. Louis bandleader and vocalist specializing in 1920s and '30s blues, jazz, and hokum. Kirchhoff is inspired by the female blues singers of old and the rich musical heritage of St. Louis. Accompanied by pianist Ethan Leinwand, multi-instrumentalist T. J. Müller, and other world-class musicians from throughout the country, Miss Jubilee performs with joy, precision, and an infectious energy. They prove that this wonderful old music isn’t ready for the museum quite yet!

Ethan and Valerie note that they try very hard not to put a new spin on the iconic 20s and 30s style of blues music; rather, they are trying to recreate it. They focus on the iconic sound that existed in pre-war blues before Jazz and Blues became truly two different genres.

With their roots in St. Louis, Ethan and Valerie carry on the tradition of the music that originated in St. Louis, while playing alongside other musicians with a fascination for similar genres.

They also talked about two musical collaborators who are re-imagining music from nearly a century ago.