Exposition: A Conversation with 'Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones', The Sixth and Final Performer in Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight' 2025 Fall Series

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Doug Deming of Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones, who are the sixth and final featured performers in the Fall 2025 Series of Tunes at Twilight held by Old Town Cape. Doug Deming plays on Friday, September 5, at the Ivers Square Gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier in Downtown Cape Girardeau, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

About the Musician

Eastside Detroit native Doug Deming, now residing on Florida’s Gulf Coast, has garnered widespread attention for his deft guitar work and memorable songwriting. With a nod to the likes of T-Bone Walker and Charlie Christian, as well as Luther Tucker and Robert Jr. Lockwood, Doug leaves his own mark whether swingin’ on the big jazz box, or playing straight up blues on the solid body Fender guitar.

Since playing the local Detroit scene beginning in the early 90’s, Doug has spent much of the following years touring and recording with top blues artists, including Fabulous Thunderbirds frontman Kim Wilson, legendary Louisiana swamp bluesman Lazy Lester, Texas' Gary Primich, Chicago greats Johnny “Yard Dog” Jones and A.C. Reed, as well as Detroit’s own Queen of the Blues, Alberta Adams. Leading his band, 'The Jewel Tones', Doug continues to bring noteworthy traditional and original roots music to his audiences.

They are now based in the Tampa, Florida area, where, as soon as touring season is over, they can be found playing the days away. The 'Tunes at Twilight' concert is actually the first stop on the beginning of one of the Jewel Tones' last tours for the season.

The fourth release from 'Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones', "Complicated Mess," was their most courageous effort to date, combining traditional blues, jazz, swing, soul, and R&B, delivered in 10 original Deming tunes along with three re-tooled covers. Captured at Bigtone Records in Hayward, CA, this analog recording achieves the tone and warm, authentic atmosphere ideal for Deming’s style. The critics took notice, and "Complicated Mess" showed up on several 'best of' 2018 lists, as well as a nomination for the 2019 Blues Blast Music Awards, 'Blues Band of the Year'.