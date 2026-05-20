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Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Devin C. Williams, Traveling Delta Bluesman, Previews Upcoming 'Tunes At Twilight' Show on May 22nd

By John Moore
Published May 20, 2026 at 1:02 PM CDT
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Devin C. Williams, a one-man Traveling Delta Bluesman, will be playing at Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight' on the Ivers Square Gazebo stage (or the rain-out location at Gospel Life Church) on Fri. May 22nd at 7 p.m.
Devin C. Williams/Facebook
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Facebook.com
Devin C. Williams, a one-man Traveling Delta Bluesman, will be playing at Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight' on the Ivers Square Gazebo stage (or the rain-out location at Gospel Life Church) on Fri. May 22nd at 7 p.m.

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Devin C. Williams, a one-man band, Traveling Delta Bluesman.

He plays at Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight', on the Ivers Square Gazebo stage (or Gospel Life Church, depending on weather) on Fri. May 22 at 7 p.m.

During our interview, we spoke about his early start playing rock music, his roots and influences from well-known legends like Son House, Charlie Patton, and Robert Johnson, and even a link to the 2025 movie Sinners.

We also talked about his journey into cigar-box guitar making and performing, and the culture that surrounds it.

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Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Tunes at TwilightOld Town CapeDelta Blues
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
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