Delta Blues

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Exposition: Devin C. Williams, Traveling Delta Bluesman, Previews Upcoming 'Tunes At Twilight' Show on May 22ndDevin C. Williams, a traveling Delta Bluesman, talked with KRCU about his upcoming 'Tunes at Twilight' show at Ivers Square Gazebo in Downtown Cape Girardeau, on May 22nd at 7 p.m.
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Exposition: Devin C. Williams, Traveling Delta Bluesman, Previews Upcoming 'Tunes At Twilight' Show on May 22ndDevin C. Williams, a traveling Delta Bluesman, talked with KRCU about his upcoming 'Tunes at Twilight' show at Ivers Square Gazebo in Downtown Cape Girardeau, on May 22nd at 7 p.m.