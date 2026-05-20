Exposition: Devin C. Williams, Traveling Delta Bluesman, Previews Upcoming 'Tunes At Twilight' Show on May 22nd

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Devin C. Williams, a one-man band, Traveling Delta Bluesman.

He plays at Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight', on the Ivers Square Gazebo stage (or Gospel Life Church, depending on weather) on Fri. May 22 at 7 p.m.

During our interview, we spoke about his early start playing rock music, his roots and influences from well-known legends like Son House, Charlie Patton, and Robert Johnson, and even a link to the 2025 movie Sinners.

We also talked about his journey into cigar-box guitar making and performing, and the culture that surrounds it.