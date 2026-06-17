Exposition: Ruth Wyand, Blues Musician, Previews Citywide Juneteenth Celebration at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau, June 20th

In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts and Culture Podcast', we speak with Ruth Wyand, a blues and jazz musician performing at Ivers Square on Saturday, June 20th. The event is Cape Girardeau's Citywide Juneteenth Celebration.

Her inspiration was 'Hound Dog Taylor,' a six-fingered guitarist introduced to her by her neighbor. Wyand kept listening to Hound Dog Taylor along with the musicians Mahalia Jackson, Bessie Smith, and Memphis Minnie, and decided to pursue blues and jazz music.

Wyand went on to create a multimedia showcase called “Mama’s Got the Blues” that describes the contributions of African American women to blues and jazz from the early 1900s onward.

She believes the blues culture of African Americans has transcended into all of American culture, but it can be left out in favor of country music and taken for granted.

Wyand will perform women's blues songs from 12:00 to 1:30 pm at Cape Girardeau's Juneteenth Celebration. The celebration is free to attend and will feature music, food, and games for children.