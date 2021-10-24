-
Earlier this week, the Senate passed a bill declaring Juneteenth a national holiday. Wednesday, it was approved by the House, and Thursday it was signed…
June 19 is a commemoration of the end of chattel slavery in the United States, marking the day enslaved people in Texas were finally freed — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
For generations, June 19 has been a day of celebration of heritage and liberation for many African Americans. Family and community gatherings across the...