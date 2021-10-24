-
The Cape Girardeau City Council voted to move the city’s Confederate Monument in Ivers Square at their meeting yesterday evening. The vote was on an…
Cape Girardeau has been talking lately about its Confederate monument in Ivers Square, located on the lawn of the Common Pleas Courthouse, which is being…
Wednesday morning saw the ceremonial groundbreaking at Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex in honor of renovations that will be done to establish the…
Cape Girardeau City Council members discussed the fate of the Confederate monument at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau during their meeting last night.…
For this episode of Going Public, we talk with Denise Lincoln, a local historian who played a large part in the renaming of the courthouse lawn to Ivers…
Every month, we sit down with Cape Girardeau mayor Bob Fox to find out what’s happening in city government. In our latest conversation, we discussed how…
Cape Girardeau has been declared a winning location of a grant through an American Express campaign called “Partners in Preservation: Main Streets”. Old…
Old Town Cape announced Monday it’s participating in a campaign called “Partners in Preservation: Main Streets.” Old Town Cape could receive up to…