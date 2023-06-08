Exposition: 'Reckless Saints' Play 'Tunes at Twilight' June 9th

Roy Schneider and Kim Mayfield are the core duo and songwriters of Reckless Saints. Partners in music and love since 2003, they began recording and touring five years later. “Blue Twangled Folk 'n' Roll' is the answer Roy provided to the question "What kind of music do you play?"

The Fort Myers-based duo decided to use his answer as the album title for their new release, while also adopting the title of their 2018 release 'Reckless Saints' as their new band moniker. The duo spent over a decade touring and recording 5 CDs of original music under their solo names before officially adopting Reckless Saints as their band name.

As a solo artist, Roy has opened for and/or accompanied John McEuen, Charlie McCoy, Joe Craven, Malcolm Holcombe, Verlon Thompson, Freebo, Buddy Mondlock... and Tom Paxton, who, after a short tour with Roy as his right-hand-man, called him "one of those horrible people who seemingly can play anything they pick up and play it beautifully."

Before their appearance in Cape Girardeau for 'Tunes at Twilight', KRCU Public Radio spoke with the duo about their musical journey together.

'Reckless Saints' will play on the Ivers Square Gazebo stage for 'Tunes at Twilight', Fri. June 9th, 2023 at 7 pm.