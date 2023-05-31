Exposition: 'Tunes at Twilight' Guests, Wil Maring & Robert Bowlin - June 9

Award-winning singer-songwriter Wil Maring and virtuose guitarist/fiddler Robert Bowlin combine their talents, smoothly blending elements from all roots music genres to create an original acoustic music all their own-- oldtime and bluegrass, jazz and blues, celtic and country. Wil has toured Japan and Europe, was a Merlefest songwriting contest winner, a Kerrville NewFolk finalist, and together they have performed their original music on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Robert Bowlin, a two-time National Fingerpicking and Flatpicking Guitar contest winner, is a well-respected Nashville studio musician on several instruments, and has been a band member with legendary artists like Bill Monroe, Tom T. Hall, Faron Young, Ray Price, Ricky Van Shelton, Kathy Mattea, Maura O'Connell, the Osborne Brothers, and many more. As a duo, they have travelled coast to coast in the last decade, in Canada and the U.S, playing everywhere from the nation's largest acoustic festivals to intimate house concerts.

Dan Woods caught up with Wil a few days before her appearance with Robert at "Tunes at Twilight" on June 2, 2023.