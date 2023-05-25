© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: 'Tunes at Twilight' Guest, Emily Wallace - May 26th

By John Moore
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
new doc 2023-04-03 12.00.19
CamScanner
/
new doc 2023-04-03 12.00.19

Emily Wallace is a very respected singer/songwriter based out of St. Louis and has been playing in that wonderful city for about fifteen years, both as a solo artist and as part of the duo, 'The Sleepy Rubies', with her sister, Ali. She was also once a member of the band 'Pushing Trees'. You can also find her sitting in with other area bands such as 'The Funky Butt Brass Band' and 'The Mighty Pines'.

You can hear Emily Wallace in Downtown Cape at the Ivers Square gazebo for 'Tunes at Twilight' at 7 pm, on May 26th, 2023.

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Tunes at Twilight
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore
Latest Episodes