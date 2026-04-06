Exposition: An Inside Look at the Upcoming 2026 SEMO Spring Jazz Concert: 'Swing Sammy Nestico'

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Jenna Brock, a junior at SEMO, about an upcoming 2026 Spring Jazz Concert: Swing Sammy Nestico, April 14th at 7:30 p.m., in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

Jenna is studying business administration and music with a minor in jazz and commercial music. She serves as the lead tenor saxophonist in the SEMO Jazz Band and the sax section alongside the lead alto. Jenna has been playing jazz since she was 12, and over time, says that performing improvised solos for concerts has become more exciting than nerve-wracking for her.

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The SEMO Jazz Band is preparing a Sammy Nestico tribute concert, honoring the arranger known for his work with the Count Basie Orchestra, and featuring selections by Dizzy Gillespie and Michael Bublé. The concert will also feature vocalist Halo Hudson.

Jenna describes how rehearsals occur two to three times weekly, with full-ensemble rehearsals and sectionals. Much of the work involves individual practice, using a metronome, and aligning style so the group performs cohesively.

She says she primarily improvises her solos, sometimes taking inspiration from written parts but largely relying on ideas developed through practice and the moment-to-moment feel of live performance.