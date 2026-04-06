SEMO Jazz Band

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In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Jenna Brock, a junior at SEMO, about an upcoming 2026 Spring Jazz Concert: Swing Sammy Nestico, April 14th at 7:30 p.m., in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
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In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Jenna Brock, a junior at SEMO, about an upcoming 2026 Spring Jazz Concert: Swing Sammy Nestico, April 14th at 7:30 p.m., in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.