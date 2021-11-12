© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
KRCU Local Newscasts

SEMO Food Bank Creates Grant-Funded Program For Veterans

KRCU Public Radio | By Daria Lawson
Published November 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST
A new grant-funded partnership between the Southeast Missouri food bank and John J. Pershing VA Medical Center has allowed the food bank to provide 75 veterans with monthly food boxes.

The Veterans Healthy Food Surplus program provides participants with 35-40lbs of fresh produce, lean protein, and other foods in each box.

Heather Collier, Donor Relations Specialist at the Southeast Missouri Food Bank explains the food boxes have been beneficial in implementing healthier foods like fruits and vegetables into veteran’s diets.

“We did surveys before and after we expanded the program, and we just got the results from the post program survey, and 88% of the veterans who completed those surveys reported improved nutrition and access to healthier foods,” said Collier.

The food bank is looking to continue and possibly expand the program in the future.

Daria Lawson
