A crowd gathered Friday, Sep. 25, between Academic and Memorial Hall to dedicate the newly finished Veterans Plaza and witness the first flag-raising…
Former Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked about his efforts with the Veterans...
The Missouri General Assembly and the Missouri Veterans Commission honored Vietnam vets across the state of Missouri in the Capitol Rotunda on…
Veterans Treatment Courts, growing in the U.S., offer an alternative to incarceration for local vetsThis past June, 33 Veterans Court Technology Clinic students and supporters watched as seven of their colleagues took part in the clinic’s first formal...
Sara Creech has grown dependent on farming. She started out planting an orchard of fruit trees - apples, peaches, cherries and pears. She added berry…
A World War II veteran who served in the Navy Seabees received a flag that flew over the U.S. capitol on Wednesday.Eighty-eight year old GlennonWelker…
Of the five proposed constitutional amendments Missourians will get to vote on in August, two of them have generated little attention and virtually no...
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon signed several pieces of legislation Wednesday related to veterans. One bill requires licensing boards to accept military…
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion held a job fair Wednesday at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau that was geared towards veterans and…
A southern Illinois Congressman has introduced a bill to assist disabled veterans.U.S. Representative Bill Enyart says the Veterans Backlog Reduction Act…