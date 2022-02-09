John J. Perishing VA Medical Center In Cape Girardeau To Open At The End Of February

John J. Perishing Medical Center will extend its services to a new facility in Cape Girardeau, opening at the end of the month.

Construction on the new building began in May of 2020.

VA health care services cover care for physical and mental health. Physical care ranges from checkups, to surgeries. The services also provide prescriptions and medical equipment.

The 43,000 square foot facility will house eight primary care teams, a pharmacy, lab and radiology, eye and audiology clinics, and other various specialty services and procedures.

Angela Smith Public Affairs Officer for John J. Perishing Medical Center says the larger size of the facility will provide more care to veterans, but the most notable aspect will be the continued growth in the expansive services it will offer.

“We are hoping that this clinic is going to serve approximately 8,000 veterans in the area, which is about 3,000 More than it does now,” said Smith. “When fully operational it's going to have specialties like gastroenterology and dermatology, hematology, oncology, optometry, orthopedics, audiology, --I mean, it's going to be quite the clinic.”

Smith explained that the new facility will help connect their coverage areas, making it easier for Veterans to receive care closer to home.

We always want to provide health care for our veterans in a way that is convenient, and so in rural areas, like where we live, you really want to offer as much as you can as close to home as you can,” said Smith. “This healthcare center, I think, is going to go a long way toward expanding services that are available in this area.”