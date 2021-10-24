-
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Cape Girardeau County continue to rise weekly. During the month of August, the total number of cases rose to over…
More than 200,000 Missouri kids are facing food insecurity, according to the Missouri Kids Count 2021 Data Book.Today is the last day of a summer…
The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has announced recipients of healthcare scholarships made possible by the Foundation as well as individual and family…
COVID-19 Positivity Rates Continue To Grow Across Missouri, Hospitalizations Increase In Cape CountyCOVID-19 cases have been rapidly increasing in some parts of the country, and in recent weeks Missouri has seen particularly significant rising COVID-19…
As seasons become warmer due to climate change, more ticks survive, thrive and multiply, latching onto animals and humans and spreading diseases including Lyme disease and Heartland virus. A recent study by University of Missouri researchers found ticks are active eight months out of the year, from early spring through late fall. The extended season mean more ticks spread potentially fatal diseases.
Missouri lawmakers are continuing to explore ways to limit local health department’s orders while trying to find compromise.After nearly eight hours of…
The Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility hosted their Health and Wellness Fair during National Suicide Prevention Week at the University…
Governor Mike Parson said Thursday if he could prioritize the testing of all residents in nursing homes where there’s been a coronavirus outbreak, he...
Farmers count on chemical herbicides to keep their fields weed-free. But an international panel of scientists who studied two of the most heavily used…
Susanne Byerly can laugh now, four years later, talking about how she and her husband were trying to eat healthy food when they bought ground turkey for…