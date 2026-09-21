The Riverfront Fall Festival is this coming Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 11am - 6pm.

This year, all events and vendors will be hosted at a new and larger location: the Boardman Hutson Pavillion Lot at the corner of Independence and Main Street. This is also known as the MO Wall of Fame Lot. This fantastic venue showcases the Missouri Hall of Fame paintings beautifully displayed along the floodwall.

The Riverfront Fall Festival features a collection of artisan vendors from around the Southeast Missouri area, including artists, woodworkers, crafters, knitters, crochet, snacks, food vendors, and unique handmade items. Kids' activities include face painting, games, hot wheels racing and lots more!

Continuing the tradition, a massive pumpkin is anxiously awaiting the opening ceremony where he will be freed from festival responsibilities by Mayor Robbie Guard as the official Pardoned Pumpkin on October 24.

The food court and Main Stage area located on the Boardman Pavillion Lot will feature outdoor seating, food trucks, and local beverages to complement the restaurants in Downtown Cape.

The Riverfront Fall Festival music lineup has something for everyone! Kirby Ray from River Radio will serve as emcee throughout the day.

Entertainment Schedule – Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026



11:15 AM – 12:30 PM: Steve Shafner and the Jumper Cables

Steve Shafner and the Jumper Cables 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM: The Paper Street Blues Band with Jamie Gooch

The Paper Street Blues Band with Jamie Gooch 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Mike Aguire & The Blu City All Stars

Mike Aguire & The Blu City All Stars 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM: Bruce Zimmerman and the Water Street Band

Bruce Zimmerman and the Water Street Band 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Ivas John Band

The Riverfront Fall Festival is hosted by Visit Cape with assistance from Old Town Cape, Cape Parks & Rec, the Cape PD, and many community volunteers. The committee looks forward to celebrating the fall season with you in Downtown Cape Girardeau, rain or shine.

