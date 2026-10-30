Pecanapalooza
Pecanapalooza
Celebrate fall in historic Ste. Genevieve at Pecanapalooza on November 7.
The annual outdoor street festival brings together the charm of historic downtown Ste. Genevieve and its bounty of pecan trees. The festival will feature live music, craft vendors, food and beer, children’s games, and pecan-inspired treats.
Pecanapalooza will take place Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Musical Acts
10 a.m.-12 p.m. Kevin Gruen Band
12:30-1:30 p.m. Grace McCarthy
2-4 p.m. The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band
Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Ste. Genevieve
15738837097
Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve
66 S Main StSte Genevieve, Missouri 63670-1628
(573) 883-7097
info@visitstegen.com