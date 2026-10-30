Celebrate fall in historic Ste. Genevieve at Pecanapalooza on November 7.

The annual outdoor street festival brings together the charm of historic downtown Ste. Genevieve and its bounty of pecan trees. The festival will feature live music, craft vendors, food and beer, children’s games, and pecan-inspired treats.

Pecanapalooza will take place Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve.

Musical Acts

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Kevin Gruen Band

12:30-1:30 p.m. Grace McCarthy

2-4 p.m. The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band