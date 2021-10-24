-
On this edition of the show, we learn more about Southeast’s Professional Pilot Program which has its first group of students this fall. And Dr. Steven Hoffman from Southeast’s Department of History and Anthropology will be on the program as well. He was recently named Director of the university’s Bollinger Center for Regional History.
According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, 1.6 million Americans are affected by tricuspid regurgitation of the heart. One common treatment for this is the reinforcing or replacing of heart stem valves with artificial rings. However, according to Kate Appleman and Awab Esaid, this specific treatment is severely under researched.