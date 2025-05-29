Vollink Family Observatory on SEMO Campus Brings Community Closer to Astronomy and Science

A long-held dream at Southeast Missouri State University is now a reality for many in the local science, physics, and astronomy community.

The Vollink Family Observatory is the newest addition to the Southeast Missouri State University campus, which brings a research-level telescope and facility to the area.

University president, Dr. Carlos Vargas, welcomed supporters, faculty, staff, and community members during a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

John Moore / KRCU Public Radio Southeast Missouri State University president, Dr. Carlos Vargas, speaks at the dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting on Wed. May 28, 2025.

"I'm hoping that this will be the kind of facility that students, whether they are in a accounting major or social work major or an engineering major, that they'll have an opportunity to get exposed to [science and astronomy], so that they can, in turn, [get to experience this] with their own children", said Vargas.

Southeast Missouri State officially announced it was approving the naming of the then, soon-to-be completed, observatory in honor of the Vollink Family at the end of February 2025.

John Moore / KRCU Public Radio Ribbon cutting ceremony at the dedication of the Vollink Family Observatory.

The observatory is designed to serve as a key academic and outreach resource, supporting STEM programs and offering educational opportunities for students, faculty, and the Cape Girardeau community. Its mission is to inspire interest in astronomy and space science.

Dennis Vollink, a former pilot and engineer with Drury Southwest, dedicated over 40 years to the company before serving as its president until his retirement in 2022. He played a major role in making the observatory possible through a generous gift, alongside the team within the University Foundation and the University president, Carlos Vargas.

John Moore / KRCU Public Radio Dennis Vollink addresses the crowd gathered for the new observatory, named in his family's honor.

As a community leader, he has played a key role in numerous construction projects in Cape Girardeau, including the St. John Henry Newman Center, school expansions, and other local developments.

He's long been involved in science outreach, partnering with local schools and organizations to promote exploration and learning.

The project is personal for Vollink. He shared what the project means to him, tying it to his faith and connection to the universe.

"The possibilities are endless going forward here, with the project. But the biggest thing is, is the truth. And if you see in God's creation, in the astro-photography that you see, you see God's taking place—creation, stars being born, you know, supernova going off", said Vollink.

"You see all of the things happening up there that you know, inspires us to really reach out, and to go forward. And so, that part of science is very accessible, and it's also very exciting. So, I think it'll bring a lot of that excitement to the SEMO campus here going forward", Vollink added.

Dr. Joe Murphy, Professor of Chemistry and Physics at Southeast Missouri State, shared his excitement about the observatory's potential.

John Moore / KRCU Public Radio Dr. Joe Murphy, Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Physics at Southeast Missouri State, talked about the programs offered at the university and the opportunities that will be available to students and community members with the new observatory.

"The telescope's just a big advance here with our ability to do a lot of things here on campus, both incorporating this specific telescope into our astronomy curriculum that allows us to use a lot of different equipment that students might not have had the opportunity to use", said Murphy.

While the skies were cloudy at the unveiling of the observatory, he's optimistic about the many opportunities ahead to explore the skies.

"We can connect with a lot of people outside of the university, because everybody's interested in looking at the stars, and it's a good gateway to get people to come in and talk", Murphy said.

John Moore / KRCU Public Radio Inside the observatory, Professor Dr. Joe Murphy explains and demonstrates the mechanics of the building, the new telescope, and the equipment.

"And then in terms of research, this is a research-grade telescope, and we can engage with scientists both here on campus and off-site, and [we're looking forward to] doing some interesting research and involving our students here on campus and in science, more as a whole", said Murphy, emphasizing the site's potential.

John Moore / KRCU Public Radio These telescopes were used for solar viewing during the 2024 eclipse and the research projects that accompanied the viewing sessions.

Dr. Margaret Hill is a professor of physics Emerita at Southeast Missouri State University. She reflected on her time at the university's previous off-site observatory.

"We had a farm out on Old Orchard [Road] that had telescopes out there, and there were night sky observations that were associated with the course itself, but it was far out. And you had to shuttle the kids out in the bus, and bring them back. And [it] just wasn't very convenient", said Hill.

She praised the improvements in the new facility. "So this is really a step in the right direction. It's right here. We can get to it, access it easily, and honestly, it's not a bad location for this."

Hill was looking forward to viewing astronomical events. "The sky is, of course, in the city, not terribly dark, but you can see a lot of things in the sky. So we're really very fortunate to have this here now", said Hill.

John Moore / KRCU Public Radio More research projects were on display during the event, which featured the work of SEMO students during the 2017 and 2024 eclipses. Dr. Margaret Hill spoke about the research projects to people who attended the new observatory dedication.

Tucked away behind the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, the newly dedicated Vollink Family Observatory is expected to become a well-known destination, encouraging students and the wider area to explore the universe from SEMO's campus.

