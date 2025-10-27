Expert: MO Kids Can Benefit from After-school STEM Learning

As schools in Missouri and around the country scale back electives due to budget cuts, some education advocates said extracurricular programs can help fill the gap, particularly in fields like science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

In Missouri, the current budget includes an estimated $84 million in delayed federal funding for education, which affects teacher support and student technology initiatives.

Ed Kim, vice president of education and training for Code Ninjas, a private after-school STEM and coding program, warned the U.S. education system risks falling behind if it does not keep pace.

"The pace at which technology keeps innovating and improving keeps increasing," Kim pointed out. "Gets quicker and quicker."

Data from 'Kids Count Missouri' show the state has lost ground in core education indicators, and researchers warned students in rural and low-income communities face the greatest barriers when enrichment programs are unavailable.

Kim pointed out after-school robotics and game-design programs can help students connect classroom concepts with real-world technology, especially with the boom of artificial intelligence and coding.

"Coding is going to be probably the next fundamental school subject that's going to get added to the repertoire, I believe," Kim explained.

Kim added that many tech-based programs use a learn-by-doing format, which he said boosts engagement, builds problem-solving skills, and highlights the need to keep students learning amid uncertainty over federal education cuts.

"Focusing on STEM education is going to be a critical piece of American education moving forward," Kim underscored. "We just have to make sure we're always providing opportunities. And it's not just in school. It's got to be opportunities outside of school, so kids can take the time to connect the dots on their own."

