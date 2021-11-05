Going Public: Southeast Missouri State University Pilot Program Takes Flight
The SEMO logo on the tail of the CESSNA on August 21, 2021, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Initial reveal of SEMO's Cessna airplanes at the Professional Pilot program's inaugral BBQ on Saturday, August 21st, 2021, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Southeast Missouri State University's Professional Pilot Program has its first group of students this fall. The program has partnered with US Aviation Group and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to create unique opportunities for Southeast students.
KRCU's Dan Woods spoke with Miranda Sullivan, Instructor in the Department of Engineering Technology and Jack Gavin, a student in the pilot program who is double-majoring in professional pilot and cybersecurity.
The interview was recorded on the television program, SE Connect.