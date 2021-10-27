SE Connect - October 5, 2021

On this edition of the show, we learn more about Southeast’s Professional Pilot Program which has its first group of students this fall. We talk with Miranda Sullivan, Instructor in the Department of Engineering Technology and Jack Gavin, a student in the pilot program who is double-majoring in professional pilot and cybersecurity.

And Dr. Steven Hoffman from Southeast’s Department of History and Anthropology will be on the program as well. He was recently named Director of the university’s Bollinger Center for Regional History.