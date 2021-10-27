© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
SE Connect
SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

SE Connect - October 5, 2021

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published October 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT
Jacob Wiegand/Jacob Wiegand
Photographed on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

On this edition of the show, we learn more about Southeast’s Professional Pilot Program which has its first group of students this fall. We talk with Miranda Sullivan, Instructor in the Department of Engineering Technology and Jack Gavin, a student in the pilot program who is double-majoring in professional pilot and cybersecurity.

And Dr. Steven Hoffman from Southeast’s Department of History and Anthropology will be on the program as well. He was recently named Director of the university’s Bollinger Center for Regional History.

Tags

SEConnectSTEMSoutheast Missouri State University
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
