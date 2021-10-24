-
Republican Jason Smith easily won a special election on Tuesday to fill Jo Ann Emerson’s vacant seat in the U-S House of Representatives.It was a strong…
-
Jason Smith and Steve Hodges are sprinting to the finish line of a relatively short campaign for Missouri’s Eighth Congressional District. A special…
-
Candidates for Missouri’s Eighth Congressional seat went on the offensive in a debate Tuesday night at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus…
-
Candidates for Missouri’s Eighth congressional district seat squared off in a forum Wednesday evening at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.The forum was…
-
Candidates vying for Missouri’s Eighth District Congressional seat squared off Thursday night at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and…
-
The League of Women Voters of Southeast Missouri and KRCU hosted a forum with candidates for Missouri's 8th Congressional District on April 25, 2013. You…
-
Southeast Missouri State University will host a debate Tuesday May 28th for the open congressional seat in Missouri's eighth district.The 90 minute event…
-
Missouri 8th District Democratic Representative nominee Steve Hodges addressed contentious topics like gun control, budget management, and same-sex…
-
The Republican candidate for Missouri’s Eighth Congressional District seat raised $308,000 since he seized his party’s nomination.In a press release,…
-
Candidates vying for the Eighth Missouri Congressional District seat in the U.S. House will have a chance to answer voter questions in the coming…