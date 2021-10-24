Missouri Department of Transportation Southeast District

-
The Missouri Department of Transportation has reopened Chester Bridge to traffic earlier than anticipated. The bridge passed inspections by MoDOT crews…
In response to high river levels, the Missouri Department of Transportation is expecting to close the Chester Bridge/Route 51 at noon on Saturday, June…
With Memorial Day weekend comes the 100-Mile Yard Sale along Route 25 in southeast Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says with bargain…
Later this month, the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin work on the Route 74/Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, with repairs slated to last…
Scott CityMoDOT will be reducing interchange ramps for repairs in Scott City next week. Route K to northbound I-55 and southbound I-55 to Route M will be…
Pavement repairs in Jackson and Cape Girardeau are expected to reduce roads to one lane throughout the months of April and May. According to the Missouri…
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will soon make changes on an intersection signal in Jackson. A flashing yellow arrow will be added for…
In spring of 2017, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District began an environmental study on the Chester Bridge. It connects Route…