George Joseph’s attorney filed a motion in Cape Girardeau County court on Monday to suppress Joseph’s videotaped statements to detectives while in the…
A jury from Cole County will be brought to Cape Girardeau in the George Joseph case.Joseph is accused of the murder of his wife and son.Joseph’s defense…
The Cape Girardeau man accused of killing his wife and son plead not guilty in court on Monday. George Joseph faces two counts of first-degree murder in…
George Joseph’s attorney requested a change of a venue and a change of judge in Cape Girardeau County Court on Monday. Joseph is accused of killing his…
Witnesses testified against George Joseph in Cape Girardeau County Court on Wednesday during his preliminary hearing. Joseph is accused of the May 30…
George Joseph appeared briefly in Cape Girardeau County court via teleconference on Monday. He will be back in court for a probable cause hearing on July…
Murder charges have been filed against a man whose wife and son were found shot to death in their Cape Girardeau home.The Cape Girardeau prosecuting…