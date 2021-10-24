-
The registration deadline and the absentee ballot mail date have both passed, but for those who are ready for the election, it’s coming up next week. If…
Starting June 1st, Missouri voters will be required to show a government-issued photo ID at the polls, prior to casting their vote. People can “Show It 2…
South Florida’s Latino community is changing. To do well, Rubio will also have to find support in the growing Venezuelan community.
Midterm elections are coming up and NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson presented "Let's Talk Politics" at the University Speaker Series on…
Scott City voters will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition Kids on the Nov. 4 ballot.Proposition Kids is a no tax increase bond issue for the…
Cape Girardeau voters will have a chance to extend a 1/8 cent portion of a quarter-cent sales fire tax when they head to the ballot box on Nov. 4. The tax…
Candidates for the Nov. 4 election discussed their platforms at The Cape County Tea Party forum Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library in Cape…
Candidates for the Nov. 4 2014 election addressed issues at a KRCU and League of Women Voters of Southeast Missouri forum last night at The Concourse in…
Missouri transportation leaders are looking to regroup following voters' overwhelming rejection of a proposed sales tax to fund road and bridge...
Supporters of a failed sales tax proposal in Cape Girardeau County are weighing their options as they move forward.Proposition K, a quarter-cent sales tax…