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SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Virginia Subasinghe Shares How Embracing Involvement Within the Accounting Department Led to Her Professional Development

By Trey Lintner
Published November 4, 2026 at 10:14 AM CST
Ryan LaRose Sixteen24 Photograph

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Virginia Subasinghe, a senior majoring in accounting. She is an international student from Sri Lanka who is currently the President of the Economics and Finance Club and has previously served as the President of the Women in Business Club at SEMO. In our interview, Subasinghe talks about why she chose SEMO's accounting program and about some specific opportunities it has given her.

These opportunities include a community tax-assistance program, as well as a network of connections encouraging students within the department to obtain internships.

Subasinghe shares how she and other students have also been able to grow their network significantly through events hosted by both the Women in Business Club and the Finance Club. She encourages other students to get involved and leave SEMO not just with a degree, but with skills and a network of connections.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight SEMO SpotlightSoutheast Missouri State UniversitybusinessWomen's Equality
Trey Lintner
Trey Lintner joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024. He is a co-host of <i>Morning Edition</i> and is also a student producer. He is a sophomore with a double major in Theatre and TV/Film at Southeast Missouri State University.
See stories by Trey Lintner