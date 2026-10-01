Exposition: Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni Previews 'Underground Jazz' Series, Featuring Music of Benny Goodman, Fri. Oct 2

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', host Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni previews the 'Underground Jazz' Series show at Scout Hall on Friday, Oct. 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

The show features charts from Benny Goodman's catalog and his contributions to jazz, swing, and big band, through the clarinet.

Southeast Missouri State University / semo.edu Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni

Baffoni talks about her first introduction to Benny Goodman's music through her family and how it shaped her interest in the clarinet and later in big band and jazz.

About Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni

Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni is Professor of Music, Single Reeds at Southeast Missouri State University, where she has been on faculty since her appointment in 2012.

Baffoni earned her Doctor of Musical Arts in Clarinet Performance from the UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance, where her final doctoral project was a lecture-recital presenting works for clarinet and percussion duo. At Southeast, Dr. Baffoni teaches students in the clarinet and saxophone studios as well as other music courses within the department.

In 2021 she was awarded the Holland College of Arts and Media Faculty Teaching Award. In addition to her teaching, Baffoni currently holds the position of principal clarinetist with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra (PSO) in Kentucky and performs with the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra.

A passionate advocate for chamber music, she performs in Southeast faculty and PSO chamber ensembles consistently both on and off campus.

Baffoni is also the clarinetist in the Pan Pacific Ensemble, a wind quintet recently awarded the American Prize for chamber music. With a strong interest in musicians’ wellness, Dr. Baffoni is also a certified meditation teacher and is currently working toward her 200-hour yoga teacher training certification.

About the Show:

Experience an extraordinary evening as Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni pays homage to the "King of Swing," Benny Goodman.



With virtuosic command and scholarly depth, Dr. Baffoni breathes new life into the iconic repertoire of jazz’s legendary bandleader, offering a performance that is as intellectually riveting as it is musically thrilling.

Scout Hall

Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Scout Hall—420 Broadway St. in Downtown Cape Girardeau, MO. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at thescouthall.com/events/underground-jazz-gabrielle-baffoni-plays-benny-goodman.