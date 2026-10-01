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Exposition: Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni Previews 'Underground Jazz' Series, Featuring Music of Benny Goodman, Fri. Oct 2On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', host Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni previews the 'Underground Jazz' Series at Scout Hall, Friday, Oct. 2nd at 7:30 p.m. The show features charts from Benny Goodman's catalog and his contributions to jazz, swing, and big band.
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Exposition: Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni Previews 'Underground Jazz' Series, Featuring Music of Benny Goodman, Fri. Oct 2On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', host Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni previews the 'Underground Jazz' Series at Scout Hall, Friday, Oct. 2nd at 7:30 p.m. The show features charts from Benny Goodman's catalog and his contributions to jazz, swing, and big band.